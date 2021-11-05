Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi struck in the head during T20 World Cup match

Ish Sodhi has been a standout for the Black Caps at the T20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

For years, cricket pundits have speculated whether bowlers are in greater danger of being struck by a ball in their follow-through.

As players become more powerful and bats get thicker, it seems an inevitability that one day a straight drive will cause serious harm to an unsuspecting bowler.

And New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi sent a scare through the cricket world early on Saturday morning when he was struck in the head by a returning cricket ball.

In the second innings of New Zealand's T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, all-rounder David Wiese smacked a full delivery back at Sodhi early in the 12th over.

Sodhi attempted to claim the return catch, but the ball burst through his fingers and struck his forehead.

The New Zealander fell to the deck grabbing at his face before returning to his feet as team medical staff sprinted onto the field.

Ish Sodhi clutches his head after being struck by the ball and knocked to the ground. Photo / Sky Sport

"Oh dear, that's not good," Natalie Germanos said in commentary.

"He's hit that really hard straight back at Ish Sodhi.

"Hopefully everything is alright, he's hit that with some power.

"Everyone is very concerned. Oh dear, I hope he's alright."

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson responded: "Goodness, that is not good.

"One positive to that was that it came off Ish Sodhi's forearm onto his head.

"Goodness me, that's going to hurt."

Germanos continued: "It could also have even broken his forearm as well, because it was hit so hard."

After team doctors examined Sodhi for several minutes, the 29-year-old was permitted to finish his over, finishing with figures of 1-22 from three overs.

New Zealand ultimately claimed a comprehensive 52-run victory over the Namibians, putting the Black Caps one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals.

Earlier in the contest, Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham combined for an explosive 76-run partnership to help New Zealand register 163-4 in the first innings.

Namibia could only muster 111-7 in response.

Ish Sodhi is examined by Black Caps medical staff. Photo / Photosport

"We did well for 15, 16 overs in the middle but the death overs didn't go our way," Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said.

"We have got one more game to nail that, against India.

"It was quite a tough pitch – 160 was a bit too much on that pitch."

The Black Caps need to defeat Afghanistan on Sunday evening to cement a spot in the knockouts.