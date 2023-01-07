Trent Boult is unlikely to take the field for the Black Caps on his home ground, Bay Oval, against England next month. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi bowling legend Trent Boult has been all-but ruled out of the Black Caps’ premier test showdown of the summer against England next month.

The New Zealand side has been hit by minor injury concerns on the eve of ODI and T20 series against Pakistan and India, ones that shouldn’t affect next month’s test picture.

Test wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has an adductor strain but coach Gary Stead indicated he should be fit well before the much anticipated two-test home series against England begins.

Pace bowler Matt Henry completed the final test against Pakistan with an abdominal strain but has been pulled out of the ODI squad and will miss this week’s series against Pakistan. No replacement has been announced by the side.

The clashes against England will bring rare test glamour to New Zealand, with Brendon McCullum’s much-lauded influence in charge of the English adding a unique x-factor to the contest.

It will be a massive test for New Zealand’s new captain Tim Southee, and it now seems certain he will be without his long-time new-ball partner.

The 33-year-old Boult is playing in the UAE T20 league and will only return to New Zealand on the eve of the tests.

After being released from his New Zealand Cricket central contract last year, Boult hoped his test career might continue and pointed out that the first test against England will be at Bay Oval, his home ground in Mt Maunganui.

And he did line up in the first test in England last year just days after playing in the IPL final, proving his readiness in just one training session before going on to have an excellent series.

Boult said at the time of his contract release he would respect New Zealand’s position on his test future.

When asked after the drawn series against Pakistan if Boult might face England, Stead said: “No, I wouldn’t have thought so.

“Trent and I have had discussions, his return from the UAE is only a day or so immediately prior to that. From a workload perspective that’s out of the picture.”

That leaves Boult’s test future hanging by a thread, and gives another indication of how cricket’s new landscape, dominated by T20 leagues, is hurting the traditional form of the game.

It will also be a massive disappointment for Kiwi and test cricket fans, with the Black Caps going into such a big series without one of their greatest spearheads.

Meanwhile, rising star Kyle Jamieson is touch-and-go to be ready for England, although he is set to return from a long-term back injury with Auckland in the coming days.

“Maybe England is a step too far, or maybe it is right for him,” Stead said.

“He’s been out for a long time and it would be silly to push too quickly and set him back.”

The side will almost certainly be without the services of Kyle Jamieson as well. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Stead said Southee’s captaincy was still in development, after Kane Williamson’s long tenure.

While a drawn series is not something that will win much applause in the modern era, Stead sounded delighted with many aspects of the Pakistan games including the exciting finishes.

He said Southee faced a tricky opening assignment though, in benign conditions and managing three spinners - a highly unusual business for a New Zealand test side.

“There’s always a transition period, adjusting to how Tim captains,” he said.

“Tim still does it his way - it’s hard to compare at the moment. He was thrown in at the deep end, and three spinners are not the norm in our conditions.

“Let him develop in his own time, don’t put too many expectations and comparisons - everyone does it slightly differently. That’s the great thing about our game.

“And he’s still got trusted people around him in Kane and Tom.”

Stead said the McCullum factor had set up what should be a “blockbuster series” next month.

“It’s great that England are coming over, they are playing very positive cricket at the moment,” he said.

“They will want to test how their style goes in different conditions.”