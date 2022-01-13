Kane Williamson's possible return from injury will not include a trip to Australia. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will be sending an almost unrecognisable team to Australia for its upcoming series.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead revealed on Thursday that none of the side's Test stars will travel across the Tasman for the three ODIs and one T20 beginning later this month. That list includes the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult and Devon Conway.

The New Zealand side just finished a two-Test series against Bangladesh and are due to play in Australia on January 30, but with the current isolation requirements in New Zealand, Stead believes preparations for Test players, who will play South Africa at home in February, won't allow them to travel.

"I don't think any Test players will be involved (in the Australia series)," Stead told SENZ.

"Just with the crossover and isolation at the moment, it means we'd only have two or three days in between the South Africa (Test) series as well.

"It's highly likely that you'll see a side somewhat like how we selected for Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup as well when none of our T20 World Cup players toured there; it'll be similar but with a Test slant on it this time."

Despite the expected absence of a raft of his best players, Stead said the team would still travel with "high expectations".

"I remember a couple of years back before we went to the 2019 World Cup, we took I think four players who were going to the World Cup... it was really a New Zealand 'A' team and we competed really admirably with Australia," Stead added.

"It is always tough going there, they're a fantastic side. I don't think we've won a game on their home soil for about 11 years now, so it shows us the toughness of what's ahead of us."

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is set for Perth's Optus Stadium on January 30 but is unlikely to be played there because of Western Australia's border requirements.

Hobart, Sydney and Canberra will host the three other fixtures.