Trent Boult faces an uncertain future in the whites. Photo / photosport.nz

Trent Boult is again unlikely to feature in glamour series this summer – but his absence may guard against a bleaker scenario for the Black Caps.

The veteran fast bowler declined a central contract from New Zealand Cricket this week after indicating he would once more be busy with franchise T20 commitments early in the home summer.

Having instead been offered a casual playing agreement, Boult seems certain to be included in the Black Caps’ squad for this year’s ODI World Cup. But the team will likely be without his services in test encounters against South Africa and Australia in February and March.

It was a similar situation this year, when Boult featured in a T20 competition in the UAE and returned to New Zealand on the eve of the test series against England but was not considered for selection.

With the 33-year-old surely not the last key player to be lured away by lucrative franchise opportunities in an ever-changing cricket landscape, the flexibility granted to Boult may become a blueprint to ensure the Black Caps can still call on their best.

“There’s an amazing amount of money going around,” said NZ Cricket high performance manager Bryan Stronach. “We’re trying to create a win-win situation where players can do those things and still play for New Zealand – but also be contracted for New Zealand.

“The flexibility is a cornerstone in what we do, and recognising that some of those older players getting to the end of their career, they can command amazing amounts of money.”

Boult, who last August sought release from his central contract, called it “bizarre” to watch from the couch as the first test against England unfolded so close to his Mount Maunganui home. But having taken his young family to both the UAE and the Big Bash League in Australia, he had no regrets about his alternative summer plans.

The Black Caps, too, were content to contend without their fourth-highest test wicket-taker, and it was essential for players who remained on central contracts to enjoy the benefits of their continuing allegiance.

Given the increasing prevalence of T20 cricket, such a balancing act is set to become one of NZC’s top priorities.

“It’s a huge home summer for us,” said coach Gary Stead. “Trent obviously has other leagues he’s committed to as well, so we’re just working through that and what exactly it will mean.

“The conversations are positive, though. He’s indicated a willingness to be involved; it’s just marrying up what works and then working out what readiness means from our perspective in test cricket in particular.

“Flexibility is important because it’s a shifting landscape at the moment around world cricket. We want to try and be on the journey with the players, and we want our best players playing for New Zealand as much as we can.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead with fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Photo / Photosport

A stricter policy would, as Stronach acknowledged, risk the Black Caps being entirely deprived of their most in-demand players. The T20 riches are undeniable, but so is the importance of New Zealand’s premier series.

“I think some we could [lose],” Stronach said of a potential hardline approach. “When you’re getting offered that amount of money, it’s a pretty unbelievable thing, and I can’t blame them for that.

“That’s the intention of this – as much as we can we want to make this a win-win situation. But there are some periods that are pretty important for us.”