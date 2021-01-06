Cricket: Black Caps quick Kyle Jamieson's extraordinary beginning to career continues

New Zealand's shiniest new sporting toy has bowled his team to the brink of a series victory and No 1 status in the world in another startling display of pace bowling.
Midway through the second session of the fourth day at Hagley Oval, Kyle Jamieson produced an inswinger of the highest quality to defeat Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. The ball started outside off stump, drew the in-form Rizwan forward then swung between bat and pad to clip the leg bail.
It left the visitors reeling at 98-6, still trailing New Zealand by 264 runs with just four second-innings wickets remaining.
It also brought up two significant individual milestones. It was Jamieson's fifth wicket in the innings, the fourth time he has bagged a five-for in his nascent career.
It also brought up 10 for the match for the 2.03m right-armer. To give some perspective, Tim Southee is playing his 77th test and has achieved that feat once. That is not a knock on Southee, one of the country's fast bowling greats, but an illustration of Jamieson's extraordinary start to his six-test career.
After 14 overs Jamieson has 5-27 and the opportunity to take more with Pakistan's tail exposed with the loss of one more wicket.
Jamieson is the 16th New Zealander to take 10 wickets in a test.