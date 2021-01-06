Cricket: Black Caps quick Kyle Jamieson's extraordinary beginning to career continues

Kyle Jamieson celebrates one of 10 wickets, so far, in this test match at Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's shiniest new sporting toy has bowled his team to the brink of a series victory and No 1 status in the world in another startling display of pace bowling.

Midway through the second session of the fourth day at Hagley Oval, Kyle Jamieson produced an inswinger of the highest quality to defeat Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. The ball started outside off stump, drew the in-form Rizwan forward then swung between bat and pad to clip the leg bail.

It left the visitors reeling at 98-6, still trailing New Zealand by 264 runs with just four second-innings wickets remaining.

It also brought up two significant individual milestones. It was Jamieson's fifth wicket in the innings, the fourth time he has bagged a five-for in his nascent career.

It also brought up 10 for the match for the 2.03m right-armer. To give some perspective, Tim Southee is playing his 77th test and has achieved that feat once. That is not a knock on Southee, one of the country's fast bowling greats, but an illustration of Jamieson's extraordinary start to his six-test career.

The last New Zealand bowler before Kyle Jamieson to take a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket was Mark Craig. He did at Sharjah in 2014. Long gap!#NZvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 6, 2021

Kyle Jamieson now has 34 test wickets in this, his 6th test. Fastest to 50 wickets for NZ is Shane Bond who took 12 tests. This bloke's gonna get there in 8 or 9 @BLACKCAPS https://t.co/EJd95J5GYy — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) January 6, 2021

Barring injury and that, Kyle Jamieson's career feels like one you won't want to miss any of. Has that sense of something happening most balls #NZvPAK — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) January 6, 2021

Kyle Jamieson bowls Mohammad Rizwan for 10 to earn 10-wickets for the match... already, the 1st to do so at the ground in a test. Pakistan 98-6, 264 in deficit #NZvPAK. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) January 6, 2021

After 14 overs Jamieson has 5-27 and the opportunity to take more with Pakistan's tail exposed with the loss of one more wicket.

Jamieson is the 16th New Zealander to take 10 wickets in a test.