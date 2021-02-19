Cricket: Black Caps paceman Kyle Jamieson savouring million-dollar tag at Indian Premier League auction

Kyle Jamieson is the highest paid Kiwi in Indian Premier League history. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson woke up a multi-millionaire this morning, and it's a reality he wants to embrace.

The Black Caps and Auckland pace bowler, who's enjoyed a meteoric rise in international cricket over the last 12 months few ever have, became the highest paid New Zealand player in Indian Premier League history overnight.

In the league's annual auction, Jamieson was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for an eye-watering $2.86 million – the second highest bid of the night – joining a team where former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is the Head of Cricket Operations.

Jamieson couldn't help but appreciate the magnitude of the occasion.

"It's pretty surreal really, it's such a unique experience to watch yourself go through an auction like that in the early hours of the morning," he says.

"I hadn't really gone through anything like that before.

"I actually went to sleep pretty early, I was asleep about just before 10. Woke up around midnight and decided to check the phone, just trying to embrace the whole experience - I don't know if this will ever happen again.

"It is weird, there's no sort of textbook to say how to approach that sort of stuff and I think that's how I've tried to take it is that it's such a unique experience, trying to embrace the whole situation of it all and just trying to enjoy the moment."

You can't blame him for wanting to savour and enjoy such an historic moment. As well as being the highest paid Kiwi in the league, Jamieson is the fourth highest paid player all-time. He sits behind South African Chris Morris, India's Yuvraj Singh and Australian Pat Cummins, with England's Ben Stokes and Australian Glenn Maxwell just behind him.

Morris was the only player who fetched more money in the 2021 auction with $3 million from Rajasthan Royals, which created an IPL record.

Jamieson's still trying to wrap his head around the monetary aspect, and understands with it may come expectations. But he is not about to alter his approach.

Kyle Jamieson bagged three five-wicket hauls during the Black Caps summer test series' against the West Indies and Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

"I don't think a whole lot changes. I accept there'll be expectation, but that's been the case the whole time I've played. When you play your first one-day game and your first test in different series there's always expectation, but I guess that is probably more externally than it is with me. For me it's about how can I learn, how can I grow.

"I guess it's kind of a weird thing to have an amount of money attached to yourself, my bank account hasn't changed overnight."

It follows on from a monumental rise in New Zealand's cricketing stocks that has clearly been noticed around the world. Jamieson's played just 12 matches in all formats for the Black Caps, and only four Twenty20s, taking three wickets at 35.3 with an economy rate of 7.75, but was the standout this summer with 27 wickets in four test matches.

Jamieson described the last year as interesting.

"It's been so special to be a part of this Black Caps group and to have some of the experiences I've had, I guess for me it's just trying to soak up each moment and take them as it comes… just being around the group is very special," he says.

Jamieson is one of eight Black Caps in the IPL, joining Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham, who he expects to cop plenty of banter from.

"I think there'll be a few from Boult, Southee.

"It's all part of it, there's a lot of banter thrown around in this group anyway and it's such an enjoyable place to be. It's all harmless and just good fun."

Jamieson joins a team with plenty of talent, highlighted by Indian captain Virat Kohli and South African legend AB de Villiers.

"I'm so fortunate to go to a team with superstars of the game like that. They've had success for such a long period of time those guys, and to rub shoulders with them, try and learn, and grow as a cricketer is going to be something I'm certainly relishing."