Cricket: Black Caps in talks for marquee test series

As they continue to push for the World No 1 ranking in test cricket, the Black Caps could soon be travelling for a high-profile test tour. Dylan Cleaver reports.

New Zealand involvement in the World Test Championship would likely be preceded by a two-test tour to England.

The Herald on Sunday has learned that the chief executives of New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board, David White and Tom Harrison, are close to confirming the series.

England's last summer was ravaged by Covid-enforced restrictions, with test series against the West Indies and Pakistan played within bio-secure bubbles. Hoping that a quick roll-out of a vaccine will see crowds being able to return to stadia, the ECB wants a jam-packed summer of cricket to re-engage crowds around the country.

With New Zealand now seen as a drawcard and a chance for involvement in the WTC final at Lord's in mid-June, they are seen as ideal early summer opponents and NZC are keen to lend a helping hand.

Details are still being ironed out and it is not yet known whether it would be feasible under the bio-secure protocols of 2020.

White confirmed that discussions were under way.

"We're in discussions with the ECB regarding playing two test matches in England after the IPL and before the arrival of India," he told the Herald on Sunday.

Kane Williamson scored a century at Lord's the last time the Black Caps visited England for a test series. Photo / Getty

With the lucrative Indian Premier League slated to end in May, administrators are looking at ways to squeeze two tests in, but there are fears New Zealand's players might have to be rotated to get through a brutal year that also includes New Zealand's return to Pakistan, the World T20 in India and a tour to Bangladesh before the home 2021-22 summer.

The last time New Zealand toured England, the series ended in a 1-1 draw. England beat New Zealand at Lord's despite a brilliant Kane Williamson century, but the ledger was evened at Headingley on the back of a BJ Watling century and three second-innings wickets apiece for the twin spin attack of Mark Craig and… Williamson.

New Zealand are third on the WTC table, ahead of England but behind India and Australia, who last night completed the first test of a four-test series.

India are also due to meet England at home in a pivotal series.

All New Zealand can do is beat Pakistan in their upcoming two tests and hope results go their way.