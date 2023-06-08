Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps spin bowler Ajaz Patel has not been offered a central contract by New Zealand Cricket a year and a half after becoming just the third player in test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

Since taking 10-119 against India at Wankhede in December 2021, Patel has worn the whites three times. The 34-year-old played just two tests for New Zealand last summer, both in Pakistan, and hasn’t played a home test since 2020.

Fast bowler Trent Boult declined a contract again but has committed to being available for the Black Caps for part of the playing programme. He has been offered a casual playing agreement.

Meanwhile, fellow quick Adam Milne has been offered a central contract for the first time in five years.

Milne’s elevation to the list comes off the back of his most productive international season, in which he appeared 16 times for the Black Caps (11 T20Is and five ODIs), claiming 24 wickets at an average of 24, including a career-best 5-26 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, the third best T20I figures by a New Zealander.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2010, was part of the Black Caps’ past two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Milne’s central contract was well-deserved.

“Adam’s worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer,” said Stead.

“He’s always been a top-class bowler and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan.”

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Blair Tickner have been retained after joining last year’s list mid-season, replacing Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Martin Guptill – all of whom requested and were granted releases.

Under the terms of the Master Agreement, the players have until June 12 to accept or decline the contract offers.

Players offered central contracts for 2023-24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.