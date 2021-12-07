Cricket: Black Caps coach provides hint about Ajaz Patel's test future

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photosport

Ten-wicket hero Ajaz Patel could find himself dropped from the Black Caps XI for their next test series.

Patel, who became just the third player in test cricket history to take 10 wickets in an innings when accomplishing the feat against India in Mumbai, could be left out of the lineup at the expense of an all-seam attack as the Black Caps return to home conditions.

Their next test is against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on January 1, followed by the second test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 9.

The Black Caps' success in home conditions – they are unbeaten in 17 straight tests since 2017 – has come in large part to their dominant seamers, with Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson all previously automatic selections at home.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead hinted that would continue against Bangladesh.

"We'll need to look at those conditions but I think it's fair to say that if you look at the test results in New Zealand the last four or five years, it has definitely been seam-dominated, and if you look at the quality of our seam attack, it's one of the reasons why we've done as well as we have.

"I don't expect that will change enormously for us, we've had four quality bowlers who have forged a pretty formidable attack so I'm looking forward to getting those guys all back together again."

Ajaz Patel celebrating his 10th wicket in an innings during day two of the 2nd test against India. Photo / Sportzpics for BCCI

The question that remains is who will join that quartet in the bowling lineup against Bangladesh.

With Stead acknowledging that Daryl Mitchell's bowling at test level is "unproven" and that he is viewed as a batsman by selectors, the likely contenders are Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Patel.

De Grandhomme's excellent performances in home conditions – averaging 46.9 with the bat and 31.1 with the ball – should make him the favourite if fit, but one complicating factor could be Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval surface, which has given more assistance to spinners than other New Zealand grounds, especially on days four and five.

Against Pakistan last December, Santner was the hero at Bay Oval, taking the last two wickets to give New Zealand victory. He bowled 25.3 overs in the test, while Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah also claimed three wickets.

In the other test to be played at the Mount, in 2019, Santner again was a pivotal final-innings performer, finishing with figures of 40-19-53-3 after he had earlier hit his first and only test century.

Both victories were still largely inspired by the seamers, but unlike on some other New Zealand surfaces, a good spinner can still play an important role at Bay Oval, and New Zealand have not had a better spinner than Patel since Daniel Vettori retired.

The only downside to picking Patel comes in the lengthy tail that emerges, with Jamieson batting at No 7, but unlike their limp efforts in Asia, the Kiwi bowlers are proven productive lower-order runscorers at home, which could negate the need for Ravindra or Santner's superior batting if the selectors opt for a spinner.

But, if Stead sticks to his guns, then Patel's wait for his first test wicket in New Zealand could roll on.