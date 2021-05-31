Cricket: Black Caps coach Gary Stead reveals World Test Championship final plans for Trent Boult

Trent Boult will leave for England on Friday. Photosport

Trent Boult will go into the world test final cold, with coach Gary Stead saying the ace pace bowler is unlikely to play in the second warm-up test against England next week.

Boult arrives from New Zealand on Friday, when the first test at Lord's will already be underway.

The Black Caps play England at Birmingham next week, before turning their full attention to the World Test Championship final against India at Southampton starting June 18.

Opener Devon Conway could be the main new inclusion following years of blistering domestic form, although Will Young is still a chance to partner Tom Latham.

Boult's absence will open the way for others to make a belated case to play India.

"I don't think you will see Trent in the two test matches here…we're looking to have him ready for the world test championship final," Stead said from London.

"He's at home, he's had a week bowling there which is great, after a fair amount of isolation time at the end of the IPL."

That leaves Matt Henry or Doug Bracewell as a potential straight swap for Boult, with Jacob Duffy the outside prospect. All-rounders Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner are the candidates to complete the mix.

De Grandhomme, returning from ankle surgery, is not yet fit enough to shoulder a full bowling workload. Orthodox left arm spinner Santner has been dealing with a finger cut suffered while fielding during the inter-squad game in Southampton.

"The pitch will ultimately determine which way we go," said Stead.

"The Lord's pitch has a green tinge two days out – it's been cut to 6mm. We're used to a lot more grass so it certainly looks different."

Stead said Lord's – venue of the heartbreaking World Cup final loss to England two years ago – will not present any hangover effect.

"We've won and lost at most grounds around the world…it won't have much bearing on this game," he said.

England are without the outstanding trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler.

But they have experience scattered throughout the squad, Stead argued, and were in great shape considering an opening attack led by Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson have more than 1000 test wickets between them.

The two teams were in "slightly different situations". New Zealand was building up to the world final, while England had an eye on the longer-term with no test championship points at stake.

"I'm sure the juices will be running through both teams," Stead said.

"England are in the middle of their summer and have had a lot of cricket so we're slightly behind the eight ball.

"We're enjoying the time together – it's quite unique because it's the first time we've toured together since Covid hit.

"People want to know if it is revenge for the World Cup but it is a completely different team and situation."