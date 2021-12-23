Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps coach Gary Stead explains why Ajaz Patel got dropped for Bangladesh test

4 minutes to read
Ajaz Patel has been dropped for the Black Caps' upcoming test against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

Ajaz Patel has been dropped for the Black Caps' upcoming test against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

By
Niall Anderson

The Black Caps are planning to play a spinner in the first test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui, just not the man who took 10 wickets in his last outing.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.