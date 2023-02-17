Centurion Tom Blundell trying to 'hit it to the moon'. Photo / photosport.nz

Centurion Tom Blundell trying to 'hit it to the moon'. Photo / photosport.nz

With the Black Caps trailing by 242 runs and down to their final five wickets, a tough situation called for a steadfast character.

Fortunately for New Zealand, whose chances in the first test against England had been steadily declining, Tom Blundell was walking to the crease.

“I love getting in the fight, getting in tough situations and doing what’s needed for the team,” Blundell said. “I’ve been in a lot of those situations and get a lot of confidence from that.”

That confidence will only grow after Blundell blunted then attacked England at Bay Oval yesterday, building partnerships, guiding the tail and coming away with a match-changing fourth test century.

By the time he was dismissed for a new high score of 138, the deficit had shrunk to a negligible 19. It was the knock of a batsman who knew precisely what his team needed.

Initially, that was consolidation, as a 75-run stand with Devon Conway pulled the Black Caps out of a tailspin and saw them begin climbing back towards the tourists’ first-innings total of 325.

Then, when Conway’s departure was followed five overs later by that of Michael Bracewell, it was time to take flight.

Having reached his half-century from 96 balls, Blundell’s final 88 runs came from 85, feasting on a diet of short deliveries - and adding the odd slog.

“After the hundred I tried to hit the ball to the moon,” he said. “It was pretty much a steady run throughout. I started pretty slow, and when they went bumper plan I felt like I could score a little bit easier.

“I love it when it’s short, it works into my wheelhouse a little bit. When they were hitting a nice length, it was hard to score at times. It’s something I pride myself on - playing the short ball.”

Blundell felt similar about his ability to bat with the tail. After making an unbeaten hundred at No 8 on debut against the West Indies in 2017, the wicketkeeper opened the batting in seven tests from 2019 to 2021, before finding a fulltime home down the order.

New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell celebrates his century. Photo / photosport.nz

He expertly managed partnerships of 53 with Scott Kuggeleijn and 59 with Blair Tickner, feeding strike while the former was swinging freely before lashing out when with the latter.

“Opening was fun for a little bit, but I was glad to drop down the order,” Blundell said. “There’s a real skill to it, batting with the tail. That’s something I’ve developed over the years. Being in this role, you tend to do it on a few occasions, and it’s a real art.

“It’s really enjoyable at times as well - looking back at batting with [Trent Boult] in the past and Ticks today, to see them get through tough situations is pretty cool.”

Those were the situations in which predecessor BJ Watling also excelled, his regular rearguards forcing Blundell to bide his time. It’s no coincidence the Wellingtonian’s batting has reached a new level of consistency since locking down a spot in the XI, relishing an ongoing cricketing education.

“The first couple of years, I came in for a game here or there, which was great, but it’s just about getting an extended run and learning a lot,” Blundell said. “At 32, I’m still learning, and I think the more you play, you gain that experience playing against the best teams in the world.

“It’s something I love doing, something I get up for - playing the likes of England.”

Given Blundell is averaging 86.8 in his last seven innings against them, England might not reciprocate that feeling.