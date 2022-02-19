New Zealand captain Tom Latham and teammates celebrate winning the test. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps captain Tom Latham has described his side's crushing victory over South Africa as "the perfect performance".

The Black Caps destroyed South Africa in the first of two tests at Hagley Oval by an innings and 276 runs, bowling the visitors out for 95 and 111 in one of their most impressive test victories – so impressive that Latham struggled to find any flaws in it.

"It was a fantastic performance, turning up on day one and winning the toss was a big part of it but the guys still had to put the ball in the right area, and they did that. To be batting on day one for [39] overs and then back up again with the bat on a wicket that was a little bit tricky – you look back and it probably was the perfect performance really."

While the bowlers were the standout performers, the Black Caps batsmen's efforts to score 482 on a bowler-friendly wicket was what ensured victory, with aggressive strokeplay and consistent partnerships demoralising the South African bowling attack.

"The way we were able to put their bowlers under pressure - we scored about four an over and we kept putting partnerships together," reflected Latham.

"It's a perfect blueprint really – our lowest partnership was 18 and we were able to build time and time again after we lost wickets. The challenge as a bowling side is when you don't get those back-to-back wickets and we were able to negate that with back-to-back partnerships."

Latham was also delighted at the returns of Matt Henry, who came into the side for the unavailable Trent Boult, and in his first test in eight months was the man of the match with nine wickets and 58 not out batting at No 11.

"He's been around the group for such a long time and hasn't played as much test cricket as he would have liked, but we certainly know how much of a valuable member he is of this side and for him to put it together at test level is such a confidence boost for him. We're certainly very happy for him," said Latham.

"It's a testament to the depth we're creating in New Zealand cricket that guys that haven't played a lot can step up and come and perform straight away."

Matt Henry was man of the match after his brilliance with bat and ball. Photo / Getty

South African skipper Dean Elgar acknowledged the possible excuses on offer for his team – from quarantine, to the lack of a warm-up match, losing the toss and playing in foreign conditions – but still believed his side should have been far better.

"Extremely disappointing," said Elgar.

"We were outskilled in all three departments and failed to execute the basics. It was not a good showing for us considering what we've built up prior to coming to New Zealand.

"We have seen now conditions that are pretty similar to what we should be used to, maybe it's just the foreign nature of being away from home and touring is a factor, but we should be a hell of a lot more competitive out there.

"We do have a few extra days – unplanned extra days - that we're going to have to utilise to our fullest capacity - go back to the drawing board and have a few looks in the mirror."