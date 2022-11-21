Kane Williamson in action during the second T20 against India. Photo / Photosport=

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20 against India in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment.

Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today.

Williamson will rejoin the Black Caps on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday night at 7:30pm.

The Black Caps trail the series 1-0 after losing the second T20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday night.

The first T20 in Wellington was cancelled due to rain.