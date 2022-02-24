Kane Williamson at the 59th Halberg Awards. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson, who was named sportsman of the year at Wednesday night's Halberg Awards, says his recovery from a long-standing injury is finally looking good.

The 31-year-old New Zealand cricket captain will be absent when the second test against South Africa begins in Christchurch tomorrow.

Williamson missed the Black Caps' annihilation of South Africa in the first test at Hagley Park, setting the Kiwis up for a first series win over the Proteas.

Williamson, who was also presented with the team of the year gong at Halberg ceremony in Auckland, is now outside the team bubble and said he could "potentially catch up" with his teammates late in the test.

Williamson told Gold AM's Country Sport Breakfast an elbow injury which has dogged him since late 2020 was responding well under an increased workload.

World test champions New Zealand will play white ball cricket against the Netherlands late next month but Williamson said eschewing a likely return date remained part of the treatment strategy this time.

"It's improving, it's been a bit of a long slog," he said.

"Hopefully this time gives it gets what it needs, it will be nice to put it behind me.

"It does seem to be progressing quite well - in last small period my batting load has started to increase quite a bit more, it's looking positive."

Williamson expects South Africa to be a far tougher proposition as the two sides return to Hagley Oval.

"We couldn't have hoped for much better [in the first test]," he said.

"Everybody bowled beautifully, there were a number of great contributions with the bat and we caught everything - it was one of those days.

"I very much think South Africa will be better for the outing."