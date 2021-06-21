Cricket: Black Caps bowlers heap praise on batsmen in World Test Championship final against India

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson breaks down day three of the Black Caps clash against India. Video / SNTV / Sky Sport

The bowlers heaped praise on the batsmen after New Zealand edged towards an advantage over India in the World Test Championship final.

The New Zealand attack - led by Kyle Jamieson - has put New Zealand in a handy positon after India were dismissed for 217 in Southampton.

New Zealand are 101 for two in reply, after Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) put on 70 for the first wicket.

There is plenty of movement for the pace bowlers, and an outfield slowed by rain has also put a dampener on the scoring.

Jamieson said the ball was almost swinging too much at times, as the Kiwi attack adjusted its sights to rip through the classy Indian lineup during the first session on day two.

Test rookie sensation Jamieson, who grabbed five wickets, described the Kiwi batting as "superb".

"From my short time in this team that was some of the best batting I've seen," he said.

"The ball was going to move around…the way Tom and Dev built a partnership and got us to where we are was pretty special.

"They are two world class openers in my opinion."

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen backed that up, while also praising the behind-the-wicket catching.

"The start from Devon and Tom was outstanding and now we've got two absolute legends of New Zealand cricket in Kane and Ross at the crease," he said.

"And the way we've been catching – Tom Latham at second slip is on absolute fire and Tim (Southee) took a great grab."