Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Jamie Overton of England during day three of the third test earlier this year. Photo / Getty

Trent Boult's time as a regular member of the Black Caps across all three formats has come to an end.

New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The 33 year-old fast bowler requested the release, which means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the Black Caps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

"Obviously this has been a big decision, a decision that I haven't made lightly. First of all I would like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support and helping me get to this stage. But ultimately this decision has been about my young family and getting the chance to spend more time with them."

He noted that his trade comes with the risk of wear and tear on his body. "I fully respect the fact I've been a fast bowler and we have a limited career span. It also comes with a lot of hard work and dedication and sacrifice as well. Of course my young family has made a lot of sacrifices over the years and it's a good chance for me to pay them back in a way and spend more time with them. Respect the fact that there is life after cricket and I'm really looking forward to moving forward into that part of my career.

"I have a big desire to still represent my country. But I respect the fact that giving back my national contract will affect my chances of selection. But ultimately this decision has been about my family and putting them first and I feel like this is the right time to do that.

"Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years."

NZC chief executive David White said the left-armer had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

"He's been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we're sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks.

"Trent's made a massive contribution to the Black Caps since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We're very proud of what he's achieved."

White said he was confident Boult understood what the decision meant in terms of his international playing future.

"We've had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts."

