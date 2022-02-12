Trent Boult played for the Mumbai Indians but has now been bought by the Rajasthan Royals. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult has become New Zealand cricket's latest million-dollar man, being snapped by the Rajasthan Royals for $1.6m in the Indian Premier League mega auction.

Boult was the solitary Kiwi in the marquee group that kicked off tonight's auction and was drawn as the fifth player to attract bids from the 10 IPL franchises.

After a bidding war between the Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Boult's former side the Mumbai Indians, the Black Caps bowler was sold for 8 crore ($1.6m).

Twenty-three more New Zealanders have put forward their names in the auction, with Lockie Ferguson set to be the next Kiwi holding his breath.

- More to come