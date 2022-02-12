Trent Boult played for the Mumbai Indians but has now been bought by the Rajasthan Royals. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult played for the Mumbai Indians but has now been bought by the Rajasthan Royals. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult has become New Zealand cricket's latest million-dollar man, being snapped by the Rajasthan Royals for $1.6m in the Indian Premier League mega auction.

Boult was the solitary Kiwi in the marquee group that kicked off tonight's auction and was drawn as the fifth player to attract bids from the 10 IPL franchises.

After a bidding war between the Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Boult's former side the Mumbai Indians, the Black Caps bowler was sold for 8 crore (NZ$1.6m).

Among the 10-man marquee group Boult attracted the fourth-highest sale price - greater than Australian test captain Pat Cummins ($1.45m), South African batsman Faf du Plessis ($1.4m), Indian quick Mohammed Shami ($1.25m), and Aussie opener David Warner ($1.25m).

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer led the bidding in the opening section, being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.45m.

That price was still short of the whopping $2.85m the Royal Challengers Bangalore paid last year to secure the services of Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps bowler who opted against entering this year's auction so he could instead rest during April and May.

Twenty-three more New Zealanders put forward their names in the auction, which is set to run for two days, with Boult likely to have scored the biggest payday.

The 32-year-old can now count as teammates England batsman Jos Buttler and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, whom the Royals secured earlier in the night with a bid of $1m.

Boult - who will miss next week's first test against South Africa as he awaits the birth of his third child - was always likely to be hot property in the auction. The seamer took 13 wickets in 14 matches for Mumbai last season, recording an economy rate of 8.39.

He also played a key role in helping the Indians claim the 2020 IPL title, earning man of the match in the final and winning player of the season after taking 25 wickets.

Boult's first season in the competition was in 2015, having been purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $600,000, and he has since also played for the Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals before being traded to Mumbai before the 2020 campaign.

This is the IPL's first mega auction since 2018, with teams retaining only two or three players and releasing the rest into a bidding pool. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was retained by Sunrisers for $2.78m.