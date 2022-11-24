Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps begin road to ODI World Cup with first match against India

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
Finn Allen has nailed down a spot in a Black Caps team in transition. Photo / photosport.nz

Finn Allen has nailed down a spot in a Black Caps team in transition. Photo / photosport.nz

The pain is still easing from their last World Cup but the Black Caps’ road to the next begins tomorrow at Eden Park.

After a steady diet of T20 cricket, culminating in their semifinal exit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport