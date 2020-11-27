Cricket: Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips shows true grit in cameo against West Indies

Glenn Phillips screams in pain after dislocating his knee. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips may not have seemed to have played a large role in his side's series-opening T20 victory over the West Indies, but the guts and glory showed in his brief innings certainly had an impact.

Coming to the crease with the Black Caps' chase of 180 faltering at 34/2 after almost four overs, Phillips proceeded to shift the innings into another gear, and almost severely injured himself in the process.

Facing cunning left-arm spinner Fabian Allen, Phillips calmly defended the first delivery of his innings before launching the ball over deep backward square for six.

Two balls later Phillips again took full toll of Allen's offering with the ball - this time walking down the pitch to send it into the stands over long on - but let out a mighty scream in the process and fell to the ground.

Black Caps physiotherapist Tommy Simsek then raced onto the ground to tend to Phillips who, it turns out, had dislocated his knee during his charge down the wicket.

Fortunately, in an act of true grit, Phillips managed to pop the knee back into place himself and all Simsek needed to do was apply some strapping to boost the confidence in his charge.

The treatment worked. The very next delivery saw Phillips stay deep in his crease and swing Allen high over deep midwicket for his third six in four deliveries.

OUCH! BLACKCAPS Physio Tommy Simsek confirmed Glenn Phillips’ right knee ‘popped out’ before ‘popping back in’ while playing a shot during his innings. Should be ok for rest of the @kfcnz T20I series 🏏



➡️ LIVE SCORING | https://t.co/ZWjxHWysis#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Sp6D9boj8l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2020

Did Glenn Phillips just become a cult hero?



- hits a 6

- dislocates his kneecap

- hits another 6#NZvsWI #hardcore #tough @BLACKCAPS — Sam Forde (@Samfid) November 27, 2020

New Zealand batsman, Glenn Phillips, manages to pop his knee cap and pop it back in before continuing after the physio straps it up.



Having done the first bit playing football back in the day, I now feel sick. — Will (@WillTGM) November 27, 2020

Glenn Phillips returns to the A&E department to have his leg reattached... #NZvWI — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) November 27, 2020

Glenn Phillips is the definition of hard — Oliver Merison (@merioj10) November 27, 2020

Glenn Phillips is the epitome of "I get knocked down and i get up again" — Kishan (@ShishKebab2k) November 27, 2020

Phillips added a four past short fine leg to complete the 22-run Allen over and the Black Caps chase was, all of a sudden, back on track.

Despite Phillips losing his wicket in the following over, his impact was lasting as he showed fellow master-blaster Jimmy Neesham (48 from 24 balls) the way as he led his side on to the five-wicket victory.

The Black Caps can also breath a sigh of relief that the sudden injury doesn't seem serious, the side indicating in a tweet that the star batsman's knee should be fine for the rest of the T20 series.

Game two of the T20 series takes place on Sunday at 2pm in Mount Maunganui.