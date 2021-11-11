Cricket: Black Caps batsman Devon Conway ruled out of World Cup final with broken hand

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. Video / Black Caps

Star Black Caps batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of Monday's T20 World Cup final after sustaining a broken hand during his side's semifinal victory over England.

Conway played a crucial role in the England win, scoring 46 from 38 balls and setting a platform for Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell's match-winning partnership.

However, in a fit of anger at his dismissal, Conway struck his own bat immediately after been given out and broke his hand in the process - with an X-ray on Friday confirming a break to his right hand's fifth metacarpal.

It's a massive blow for the side. Conway has averaged 50.16 with the bat since making his debut in 2020 and, crucially, he has a great record against final-opponent Australia.

Conway has five career innings against Australia against whom he averages 48, with a high-score of 99 not out. This against a side the Black Caps have struggled against over the past few years.

Coach Gary Stead said Conway was devastated by the news, which also rules him out of the upcoming tour of India.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," Stead said.

"Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the Black Caps and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

"Devon is a great team-man and a very popular member of the side so we're all feeling for him.

"He's determined to support the team in anyway he can for the remainder of the tour before he returns home to recover.

"Due to the timelines we won't be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week's T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month."