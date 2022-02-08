The Black Caps and Australia last played in the Twenty20 World Cup final. Photosport

New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia have abandoned the upcoming Twenty20 series, scheduled to be played in Napier next month.

The three match series, set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions at the transtasman border.

However, with those plans now substantially delayed, and no MIQ accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand, NZC has been given no choice but to abandon the series.

As a consequence of this (and given the cancellations would have left the Hawke's Bay region with a substantially reduced international programme) the Black Caps-Netherlands T20 on March 25, previously scheduled for Bay Oval, Tauranga, will now be played at Napier's McLean Park.

NZC chief executive David White said the move to call off the tour was inevitable given the restrictions at the border.

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the transtasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria.

"However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

"It's disappointing - but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have."

White noted the series was a late addition to the New Zealand summer schedule and expressed his thanks to CA for their support, and their attempts to assist with the season.

The remainder of the home international summer remains unaffected.

The White Ferns start their series against India this afternoon with a T20 in Queenstown; the South Africa men's squad is currently in MIQ in Christchurch and training in preparation for the first Test at Hagley Oval, starting on February 17; and the Netherlands are locked and loaded for their white ball series against the Black Caps next month.