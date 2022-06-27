The Black Caps will play a day-night test against England at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will play a day-night test against England at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket has announced a jam-packed home international schedule for the Black Caps and White Ferns.

In a 2022-23 season that will see the two teams head offshore for their respective ICC T20 World Cups, cricket fans can look forward to a massive summer, including visits from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka men's teams, and Bangladesh women.

Of particular note in the schedule will be England's series opener at Bay Oval, starting February 16 – the first day-night test in New Zealand since the Black Caps defeated the same opposition by an innings at Eden Park in 2018.

The White Ferns, having attended the Commonwealth Games and returned from their tour of the West Indies, will host Bangladesh in a T20 and ODI series before departing in January for South Africa, where they will contest the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Playing at home for the first time under new coach Ben Sawyer, the White Ferns will play three T20s at Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, before decamping to the North Island for three ODIs at Wellington, Napier and Hamilton.

White Fern Sophie Devine and coach Ben Sawyer. Photo / Photosport

The home season will start in early October, when the Black Caps will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia with a Christchurch-based tri-series, featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the World cup to play the Black Caps in three T20s at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both series are likely to be hard-fought: India is currently the No 1-ranked T20 side in the world while the Black Caps are the No 1-ranked ODI side.

The Black Caps will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short-form series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two tests against England at Tauranga and Wellington.

Sri Lanka's arrival in New Zealand at the end of February will see the five-day format continue, with tests scheduled for Christchurch and Wellington ahead of a three-match T20 and three-match ODI series.

NZ Cricket chief executive David White said the upcoming season held great promise for both the White Ferns and Black Caps.

"Last summer's ICC Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the White Ferns in action right around the country.

"And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket."

White confirmed ticket prices at all Black Caps and White Ferns games would remain the same as last year's discounted levels.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this morning.

"We recognise the challenges of the current environment – and our priority is to make international cricket as accessible as possible.

"After the previous seasons' restrictions from Covid, we want to ensure our venues and fixtures remain affordable and welcoming."

Black Caps 2022-23 home schedule

v Bangladesh and Pakistan

Saturday, October 8, 7pm: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Sunday, October 9, 7pm: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Tuesday, October 11, 3pm: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Wednesday, October 12, 3pm: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Friday, October 14, 3pm: T20 tri-series final (if qualified); Hagley Oval, Christchurch

v India

Friday, November 18, 7.30pm: 1st T20; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Sunday, November 20, 7.30pm: 2nd T20; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Tuesday, November 22, 7.30pm: 3rd T20; McLean Park, Napier

Friday, November 25, 2.30pm: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, November 27, 2.30pm: 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wednesday, November 30, 2.30pm: 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

v England

Thursday, February 16 – Monday, February 20, 2pm daily: 1st test; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Friday, February 24 – Tuesday, February 28, 11am daily: 2nd test; Basin Reserve, Wellington

v Sri Lanka

Thursday, March 9 – Monday, March 13, 11am daily: 1st test; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Friday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 21, 11am daily: 2nd test; Basin Reserve, Wellington

Saturday, March 25, 2pm: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland

Tuesday, March 28, 2pm: 2nd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Friday, March 31, 2pm: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sunday, April 2, 1pm: 1st T20; Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, April 5, 1pm: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Saturday, April 8, 1pm: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, Queenstown

White Ferns 2022-23 home schedule

v Bangladesh

Friday, December 2, 7pm: 1st T20; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Sunday, December 4, 2pm: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Wednesday, December 7, 2pm: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Sunday, December 11, 11am: 1st ODI; Basin Reserve, Wellington

Wednesday, December 14, 2pm: 2nd ODI; McLean Park, Napier

Sunday, December 18, 11am: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton