Tim Southee's first home assignment is a clash with Ben Stokes and England. Photo / photosport.nz

Tim Southee has faced a few hurdles before his first home test as captain.

The Black Caps will this afternoon begin a long-awaited series against England, with the day-night test at Bay Oval doubling as the skipper’s maiden chance to exploit favourable local conditions.

New Zealand have in Southee’s time experienced plenty of success in those conditions, playing a familiar style with a settled team.

But there has been little familiar or settled about the last few days, as the Black Caps and their captain scramble to prepare for the pink-ball test.

“It’s the first day-night test match here, and having a cyclone two days before a test match is unusual as well,” Southee quipped.

If only the disruptions stopped there. With Kyle Jamieson’s return scuppered by his back and Matt Henry away on dad duty, Southee will also be leading a diminished attack.

The captain confirmed yesterday that Blair Tickner would make his test debut, and if the Black Caps adopt an expected four-prong pace approach, one of Jacob Duffy or Scott Kuggeleijn was in line to do likewise.

Southee would be forgiven if he yearned for the consistency that he and Trent Boult for so long offered his predecessor Kane Williamson. But the new skipper was sticking by the decision to overlook his good mate and long-time new-ball partner.

“There were discussions,” Southee said about recalling Boult. “But he made his decision at the end of last year with handing back his contract, so New Zealand Cricket have made a decision to back the guys who are contracted and playing domestic cricket here.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out over the years to come, but that’s the decision he’s made and New Zealand Cricket have made, so we’ve had to box on.

“We’ve got a couple of guys who have played a fair chunk of domestic cricket and are very seasoned domestic cricketers, and now get an opportunity to represent New Zealand.”

The decision between Duffy and Kuggeleijn will depend on a late assessment of the pitch, and there remains a chance the Black Caps take a different tack.

While Michael Bracewell is likely to solely assume spin duties, Ish Sodhi is also available after his player-of-the-series performance in Pakistan. Alternatively, Will Young could play as an extra batsman if Daryl Mitchell’s part-time medium pace is deemed sufficient for the fourth-seam role.

But given a green wicket had before yesterday spent three days under cover, and given the traditional effectiveness of pink-ball pace under lights, the vast majority of overs would likely be soaked up by quicks.

England captain Ben Stokes was making no assumptions, though, having last week found a good wicket at Seddon Park for his side’s warm-up match against New Zealand XI.

England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Photo / photosport.nz

“Watching test matches in New Zealand in the past, I don’t think you can look too much into wickets when they’re green like that,” Stokes said. “The wicket for the two-day game that we had was very green as well, had a lot of grass on it, and it played very true.

“So I don’t know how much effect it’s going to have, really. I just hope I lose the toss.”

Groundstaff at Bay Oval will be hoping a favourable forecast holds for the match, after enduring a tough few days and weeks leading into the occasion. The wicket was finally enjoying some sunshine yesterday and the outfield had dried well, leaving turf manager Jared Carter relieved and satisfied.

“It’s had its challenges,” Carter said. “The lack of sunlight means the grass goes a bit yellow and I guess we’ll find out how that’ll affect the pitch.

“We’ve had a lot more rain days than normal. But the lack of sunshine is the biggie — just trying to keep the grass strong through that period.

“I’ve got no expectations about this one - I’m just glad we got it here and got through the cyclone.”

The two teams saw off the bad weather safely under covers of their own, able to train fully in an outdoor practice facility protected by a marquee.

It was hardly ideal preparation for the marquee series of the summer, with Brendon McCullum bringing his test-cricket revolution back to the New Zealand. But Southee was not alone in eagerly awaiting the clash.

“It’s been an unusual build-up with the weather,” he said. “There’s a lot of unknowns but it’s exciting times and a series we’re very much looking forward to.

“Credit to Ben and Brendon for the way they’ve turned things around and made people want to watch and be a part of it. Looking at the ticket sales for this series, there’s still plenty of interest in test cricket, and that’s exciting.

“Times are changing with franchise cricket and a lot of short-format cricket, but for the majority of players they still see test cricket as the pinnacle.”