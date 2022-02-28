Black Cap Will Young made an incredible one-handed catch on day four of the Black Caps vs South Africa. Video / Spark Sport

Will Young has taken one of the best outfield catches you'll see in test cricket, pulling off a sensational snare for the Black Caps against South Africa in the second test at Hagley Oval.

South African No 8 Marco Jansen had smoked Colin de Grandhomme for what everyone assumed was a surefire boundary, but sprinting to his left on the midwicket boundary, Young stuck out his left hand and saw the ball stick, tumbling over just inside the ropes to complete a remarkable catch.

Even his teammates were stunned – there was hardly a cry of catch as the ball seemed destined to end in the midwicket fence, but Young surprised everyone by firstly getting to the ball, then pulling off the sensational piece of skill to haul it in and stay inbounds.

Will Young's stunning one-handed grab. Photo / Spark Sport

Will Young celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Marco Jansen. Photo / Photosport

Young lay on his back in amazement, saluted the empty Hagley Oval bank and jokingly put the ball in his pocket as his teammates, static and gloomy just moments before, sprinted over to celebrate with him.

Both of the two wickets to fall in the first session on day four were the result of brilliant catches, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell also taking a great grab down low to his right to dismiss Wiaan Mulder off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson.

Young will have to contribute with the bat as well as the field, with South Africa building an imposing lead that will require a top batting performance by the Black Caps in order to back up their win in the first test, and claim their first ever test series victory over South Africa.

