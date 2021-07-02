Cricket: Black Cap Tim Southee donates world-conquering shirt to child's cancer battle

Tim Southee has donated the shirt he wore during the ICC World Test Championship final to Hollie Beattie's cancer battle. Photos / Photosport, Facebook

Black Caps fast bowler Tim Southee played a leading part in helping the Black Caps make history by winning the inaugural World Test Championship - and is now helping an eight-year-old in the fight for her life.

Hollie Beattie was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma in July 2018 and is currently undergoing several rounds of immunotherapy treatment, each costing up to $50,000.

A Givealittle page set up to raise funds for Hollie has secured over $500,000 in donations since August 2018, showing just how expensive the treatment for this kind of rare disease can be.

Now Southee, who has been following Hollie's story for some years, has added some extra pace to the fundraising effort by donating the shirt he wore during the ICC World Test Championship Final against India to a TradeMe auction.

On top of that, Southee also secured the signatures of the whole Black Caps squad, making this shirt a true record of sporting history. All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting Hollie and her ongoing medical treatment.

"My family first learned about Hollie's story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family's perseverance, strength and positive attitude. Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way," Southee wrote in the auction's description.

"I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family's ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on.

"The Beattie family's strength serves as a great reminder that whatever we may go through on the cricket field with success and failure it's nothing compared to the challenges faced by those suffering with their health like Hollie."

So far the shirt has reached a bid of $43,300 with over six days left to run in the auction.

On Thursday, the Beattie family posted an update on their Facebook page relaying how much Southee's efforts had already impacted their cause.

"Much more quickly than anticipated, thanks to Tim Southee's incredible auction, we have also hit our second $50k milestone today, so that ticks off the payment of Hollie's next round of treatment.

"Thank you awesome people and especially Tim and the Black Caps for coming up with such a fab idea."

Hollie is currently in Spain undergoing radioimmunotherapy that is administered through a port in her skull.

The family has previously stated that if, for some reason, it raises more money than is needed, or the money can not be used, it would be given to another child in need.