Cricket: Black Cap BJ Watling played through final day of World Test Championship final with dislocated finger

Cricket: New Zealand v India: Brilliant Black Caps win World Test Championship with eight-wicket win.

Buck Shelford and the torn scrotum, Richie McCaw and the broken foot and now add BJ Watling and the dislocated finger to the New Zealand sporting lore of playing through an injury in a big match.

The Black Caps wicketkeeper, appearing in his 75th and final test, suffered the injury on the final day of the World Test Championship final in Southampton as New Zealand went onto win the title by eight wickets.

Watling dislocated his finger in the 53rd over, with India six down.

Ravindra Jadeja was turned back after trying an ill-advised single, and on his path back to the stumps he blocked Watling's vision as the throw came in from skipper Kane Williamson.

It clattered off his finger and required immediate assistance from the Black Caps physio Tommy Simsek, but despite screaming in pain as he collected one low delivery behind the stumps, he soldiered on until lunch, where it was confirmed he had dislocated his right ring finger.

After further treatment at lunch he continued, taking the catch to eventually dismiss Jadeja, only giving way when the end of the innings was in sight, with back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell taking the field for the final balls.

Thankfully for Watling he wasn't needed to bat in the fourth innings with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor chasing down the 139 needed for victory.

Watling said after the match that winning the World Test Championship was a great way to end his career, which began in 2009.

Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling grimaces in pain after dislocating his finger during the World Test Championship final. Photo / AP

"Ecstatic. Been a lot of hard work over a long period of time as a group. To get over the line is special. Chasing a total like that on a wicket that was offering a bit, was special from two of our greatest.

"No, I didn't imagine I'd end as a World Test Champion. My family back home, my mum has stood up for me in tough times, my wife Jess and the two boys - a thank you to all of them. It's been a hell of a journey. Huge support over the years from my mates. We've got a special group, this is a great way to finish."