England's Ben Stokes out bowled off the bowling of Ireland's Fionn Hand. Photosport

Paul Collingwood has backed Ben Stokes to find his best form in England’s crucial Super 12 clash with New Zealand today.

Stokes is averaging just 10.25 in five Twenty20s in Australia since England’s arrival, following his return to the side. He did not train on either of the two days before the game at the Gabba this morning.

While the bulk of the rest of the squad trained at Allan Border Field in Brisbane in an optional session yesterday, Stokes walked laps of the ground with the team doctor.

But he is not an injury concern ahead of his first clash with the country of his birth in limited-overs cricket since the 2019 50-over World Cup final. On that occasion, Stokes helped England clinch victory in the super over after a remarkable individual performance.

”The one person that you want in your team when the pressure is on is Ben Stokes,” said Collingwood, England’s assistant coach.

“We all know what he’s capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure.

”I know well that if it comes down to the crunch you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out. Not just what he gives with the bat, the options with the ball, and the skill level he brings into the field, as well. You’ve got to remember, he’s an -all-rounder, so it’s not always just the runs that he makes, but it’s everything else that he gives.”

While Stokes has performed a useful bowling role for England in the World Cup taking the new ball — he conceded just two runs against Afghanistan in the first over, and three against Ireland — he is yet to score a T20 international half-century. He averages just 18.57 with the bat in 39 T20s for England.

”I’m pretty confident there’s an innings just around the corner,” Collingwood said.

England are left needing to win four consecutive matches to lift the World Cup — the same situation they faced with two games left of the round-robin stage in the 2019 50-over World Cup. Collingwood hailed the value of Stokes in the situation.

”Now we’re coming into the crucial part of the World Cup, and it’s almost a knockout stage for us,” he said. “It’s must-win games. You always see Ben come to the fore in those situations.”

- The Daily Telegraph