Cricket: Barmy Army fries Tim Paine in X-rated chant for Brisbane Test

The Barmy Army have their sights set on bringing down Tim Paine. Photo / Getty

The Barmy Army is coming for Tim Paine this summer.

The cricketer made the decision to stand down from the Australian captaincy last week as a result of a bombshell lewd texting scandal being exposed.

Paine made the decision partly to avoid his personal life wreaking havoc on the team's Ashes campaign.

The Barmy Army are ready to make Paine the centre of their notorious taunts. Photo / Getty

Paine, however, is available and is expected to be selected to play in the First Test at the Gabba, beginning December 8 — and the scandal is already waiting for him when he touches down in Brisbane.

The Barmy Army's Australian chapter have revealed some of the material they have already cooked up to get at Paine this summer.

While the traditional throng of travelling nomad supporters from the UK are unable to travel to Australia for the series, a Brisbane-based chapter of English ex-pats are ready to get under Paine's skin.

George Gallantree, organiser of the Brisbane Barmies group, has told The Courier-Mail the group hopes to fill 1300 seats with Barmy Army supporters.

He says they are ready to make Paine the centre of their notorious taunts.

The most filthy sledge cooked up so far involves a reference to Shane Warne's own sexting scandals.

The local chapter has previously gone hard at Paine on social media as well.

Australian fans can only hope the taunts backfire on the English fans — as their jibes at Mitchell Johnson famously did.

Barmy Army songs for Tim Paine

To the tune of My Old Man's A Dustman by Lonnie Donegan

Tim Paine was your captain

He had a mobile phone

Advice came in from Warnie

Send a picture of your bone

To the tune of I'm Gonna Be by the Proclaimers

When you go out, when you go out to the crease

You know that Anderson is waiting there for you

So you'll get out, and you'll get our really cheaply

Yeah, it's just a simple fact that is what you'll do

And-a he won't make a hundred runs,

Oh no, he won't post a hundred score

Because he's the man who's captaincy

And batting is just really poor...