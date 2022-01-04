Cricket: Bangladesh's 'worst review of all time' against New Zealand stuns cricket world

The Black Caps are in trouble. Big trouble. Video / Spark Sport

There is a new contender for the worst cricket clanger of all time after Bangladesh had a moment of madness against New Zealand.

There are shockers, and then there are shockers.

Bangladesh committed one of the all-time cricket howlers on Tuesday when it decided to call for a completely unnecessary review on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand.

After establishing a 130-run lead with a strong first innings batting performance, Bangladesh looked to ram home its advantage at Mount Maunganui with the ball.

But the Tigers showed they were way too eager when they opted for a review when the Kiwis were 2/90.

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor clearly defended a full delivery from Ebadot Hossain with his bat, knocking the ball onto the off side.

But Bangladesh believed the ball had hit the Kiwi veteran's pad and asked for the decision to be sent to DRS to be reviewed for LBW, challenging umpire Chris Brown's call of not out.

As the third umpire went through the DRS process, the replays clearly showed the ball cannoning into Taylor's bat and going nowhere near his pad at all.

"It's clearly straight on to the bat so we go back to Chris on field," the third umpire said.

"Chris, you can stay with your on-field decision."

The nonsensical review left the commentators in stitches as Bangladesh wasted one of its precious reviews.

Bangladesh have just reviewed for Bat Before Wicket #NZvBan — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) January 4, 2022

The bizarre call had many fans chuckling and labelling it the worst review cricket has ever seen.

Sports reporter Mark Gottlieb tweeted: "That's it. We have it. The worst review of all time."

AAP sports journalist Ed Jackson said: "Bangladesh have played some great cricket in this Test but their reviews... woah. That last one... one of the worst reviews you'll ever see."

Crizbuzz writer Bharath Ramaraj added: "Some desperate reviews from Bangladesh in search of wickets. They have lost all their reviews now."

The wasted review was a rare blemish for Bangladesh as Hossain tore through New Zealand's middle order to collect career-best figures of 4/39 off 17 overs on Day 4.