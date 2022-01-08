Cricket: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo - Why Black Caps will be nervous

Tom Latham and the Black Caps will be attempting to save the series in Christchurch. Photo / Getty

Bangladesh cricket coach Russell Domingo believes the Black Caps will be nervous and under pressure as his side eyes a famous test series victory in New Zealand.

Bangladesh come into today's second test at Hagley Oval up 1-0 after a historic upset victory in Mount Maunganui, and Domingo says his exuberant team have turned their gaze towards something even bigger.

"It's been a pretty cool couple of days, the guys have really enjoyed it because they know they've had some hard times in New Zealand before and New Zealand are one of the best sides in the world.

"There's a really good spirit in the side, good energy, a lot of young players who are trying to make a career in Bangladesh cricket, so very driven and determined. They want to try and do what no other Bangladeshi side has done before, and that's win a series in New Zealand.

"They're halfway there, job's not done, but they're really driven to achieve something special that can inspire another generation of Bangladeshi cricketers."

Victory at Bay Oval was inspired by their three seamers, and while the green wicket at Hagley is often a scary sight for visiting Asian opposition, this time the Bangladeshi bowlers can't wait to play in seam-friendly conditions.

"Conditions, as crazy as it might sound, could actually suit us," said Domingo.

"By all accounts the wicket here will offer the fast bowlers something more than it offered in Tauranga. But I think that also brings us into the game as we've got some really quality fast bowlers – it's not often Bangladesh can say that, they're looking forward to bowling on a wicket that's got a bit of grass on it.

"We've got three high-quality bowlers that are pretty confident and if we do get on the wicket early and it offers us something, hopefully we can do some damage."

Domingo acknowledges that the toss will be important – the victor of the coin flip will bowl first – and also thinks the Black Caps will be nervous as they try and rescue a drawn series.

"They're a quality side and they'll be hurting, but they'll definitely be a little bit nervous going into the test match. There isn't a lot of time to recover, they'll probably take a look at the make-up of their side and try and make one or two changes.

"The margins are so small, they'll know they'll have to be on top of their game to make sure they win this game and level the series. It can work in our favour that they'll probably be under a little bit of pressure."

Bangladesh have some nerves too, but they're nerves of excitement as thoughts turn to what a series victory would mean for the cricket-mad nation.

"The energy of the team after they came out of 10 days of isolation to now, it's chalk and cheese. The boys have got a lot of confidence, a lot of belief, a lot of smiling and joking, and a real determination to try and do something special. We've spoken long and hard about it – opportunities like this don't come around often," says Domingo.

"It's a big couple of days ahead for us. If we can do something special, anything is possible in Bangladesh – there's so many people, so many cricketers, so much passion.

"You never know where it can take the country's cricket."