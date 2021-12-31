Cricket: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo determined to give Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor a 'miserable' farewell

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo will be hoping his side spoils Ross Taylor's party. Photo / Getty

If your New Year's party is marred by a pesky guest who seems determined to spoil the fun, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo can relate.

Domingo knows the Black Caps will be in celebration mode when the home summer begins at Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

The opening test against Bangladesh will be their first at home since winning the World Test Championship, while Ross Taylor is kicking off a farewell tour that will bring down the curtain on one of the great New Zealand cricket careers.

But Domingo, understandably enough, is determined for his side to play a more irksome role than that of bystander applauding politely in the background.

In fact, in the next two weeks he wants the tourists to make Taylor and their hosts miserable.

"We know he's a quality player and a lot of bowlers will be glad to not have to bowl to him any more," Domingo said. "We want to try to make sure he doesn't have a great sendoff - we want to make sure his sendoff is as miserable as possible.

"But we know we have to bowl well to get him out these next couple of weeks because he'll be determined to finish off well."

Taylor, without a test century since 2019, might indeed be quietly pleased it was Bangladesh who received an invitation to his New Year's bash.

The 37-year-old averages 53.9 in nine tests against the Tigers, the second-highest mark of any opposition. And Domingo believes Taylor will have his eyes firmly fixed on concluding his test career with century No 20.

"Every quality player wants to finish their career on a high and leave on their own accord, so I'm sure he'll be up for putting some big scores up over these next couple of weeks," the coach said.

"It's sad for New Zealand cricket that he's leaving - he's been a great servant for New Zealand cricket, and best of luck to him after this summer with whatever his future plans are."

'After this summer' is the operative phrase in that sentiment. But Domingo is well aware that even if his side do frustrate Taylor, they will still be facing a tougher task than the fans at Bay Oval who halfheartedly resolve to cut down on the beers in the new year.

Bangladesh have never won in New Zealand and have beaten only Zimbabwe in their last 14 tests. They will also be attempting to snap those daunting streaks without talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

"I think we're improving as a test-match team," Domingo said. "The results might not show it but we're playing better test-match cricket.

"It's not ideal not having one of two of our bigger players here, but they haven't played a lot of test-match cricket for the year for us.

"Obviously Shakib's a big loss, he's one of the best all-rounders in the world. He balances our team nicely - he bats in the top six and he bowls. There's not many who can do that."

Domingo said he would make a decision about the balance of the Tigers' starting XI once they had seen the pitch, though he was leaning towards playing three seamers and one spinner.

What remains to be seen is whether any of those bowlers can make the end of Taylor's test life a misery.