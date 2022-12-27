David Warner celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the second cricket test against South Africa. Photo / AP

Australia have utterly dominated the second day of the Boxing Day test against South Africa after David Warner reinvigorated his career with a stunning double century.

After Cameron Green ripped the heart out of the South African batting order with 5-27 on the opening day, it was over to David Warner on day two.

Warner reinforced Australia’s dominance by scoring his first test century in almost three years during his 100th test.

But not to be stopped there, Warner belted his way to 200, despite battling horrible cramp.

The shot to bring up the double ton was a streaky outside edge which ran away for four.

He dropped to his knees and held his helmet and bat aloft. He then jumped, only to cramp as he landed. He retired hurt and was helped from the field, as his legs seemed to have given up on him.

Warner brought up his 150 after tea to move into the third-highest score in a batter’s 100th match, with only Joe Root’s 218 and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 184 ahead of him.

While he retired on 200 not out due to “illness” Warner may still have a chance to take the record off Root if he can recover to be the next man in.

Warner joined the elite group of 10 players to hit three figures in their 100th test — only the second Aussie behind Ricky Ponting, who had centuries in each innings.

But he becomes the first Aussie to 200.

Warner was well supported by Steve Smith, who hit 85, while Marnus Labuschagne was heavily praised for giving up his wicket in a run out after a mix-up early on day 2.

Late in the day, Cameron Green was struck on the finger and also retired hurt.

But it was Australia’s day as the side finished 386-3 with Travis Head on 48 not out and Alex Carey on 9 still at the crease.