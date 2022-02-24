Rod Marsh in his role as Australia selector in 2016. Photo / Getty

Rod Marsh in his role as Australia selector in 2016. Photo / Getty

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a major heart attack in Bundaberg.

According to The Australian, Marsh, who represented Australia in 96 Test matches and 92 ODIs between 1970 and 1984, is in a serious condition after his heart stopped beating for several minutes on Thursday morning.

He was reportedly in Bundaberg for a charity event, suffering the heart attack while travelling to a hotel in a car with Bulls Masters officials John Glanville and David Hillier.

"John and Dave deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance he would not have made it,'' Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher told The Australian.

"The medical staff at the Bundaberg Hospital were wonderful. We are all shocked. It's terrible.

"I could not believe it. Rod landed at 10.05am and rang me from the car at about 10.30. He said he could not wait to have a beer with me.

"Then soon Dave rang me from the car and told me what had happened. It's devastating.''

The 74-year-old's family is on its way to Queensland to be with their father and husband, News Corp reported.

A spokesperson confirmed that Cricket Australia was aware Marsh had suffered a medical episode, and wished him the very best while being treated.

Former Australian paceman John Hastings tweeted: "Thinking of the Marsh family and the wider cricketing community. Such a loved man by so many. Sending love and prayers. ️Sad news today."

Marsh scored 3633 Test runs and claimed 343 catches during a stellar international career that included a stint in Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket.

The wicketkeeper also scored 4412 runs for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield over 15 seasons.

Following his retirement in 1984, Marsh continued contributing to the cricket community as a coach, commentator and national selector.

He was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame in 2005 and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.