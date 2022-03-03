Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh has died at the age of 74 after suffering a major heart attack last week.
Widely regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever Test players, he had been in a critical condition and had been placed in an induced coma.
Marsh represented Australia in 96 Test matches and 92 ODIs between 1970 and 1984. He scored 3633 Test runs and claimed 343 catches in his illustrious career and since retirement, has contributed to the game he loves as a coach, commentator and national selector.
Marsh had been in Bundaberg, Queensland, for an event organised by Bulls Masters, a non-profit that works with cricket professionals on charitable causes when he suffered the heart attack on February 25.
The cricket world is remembering a true giant of the sport.
Aussie cricket great Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter: "So sad to hear the news of the passing of Rod Marsh. What a legend of a cricketer, a great bloke who made everyone feel welcome in this great game".
English commentator Alison Mitchell posted on Twitter: "Deep sadness for Rod Marsh RIP.
"Played his part in English cricket as well as Aus, when he headed up England's first ever National Academy, and was a selector. What a character, what a loss. A legend."
Sports writer Richard Hinds remembered Marsh as a cult hero.
"Champion cricketer and seventies icon. Haven't been many better behind the sticks," he posted on Twitter.
Cricket statistician Rick Eyre remembered Marsh for his famous character.
"One of Australian cricket's great personalities and our Test wicketkeeper from 1970 through to 1984. Condolences to all his family and his wide network of friends," he posted on Twitter.