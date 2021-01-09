Cricket: Australian cricket captain Tim Paine loses cool with umpire in third test against India

Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon question umpire Paul Wilson over a DRS referral against Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo / Getty

Australian captain Tim Paine lost his temper with the umpires following a contentious DRS review at the SCG on Saturday morning.

In the 56th over, the Australians appealed for caught at short leg after Nathan Lyon thought he had found the inside edge of Cheteshwar Pujara's bat.

However, on-field umpire Paul Wilson believed it was not out, spurring Paine to call for the DRS.

There was no clear edge on the replays, and Hot Spot showed no signs of an edge either – even though fielders were blocking the on-side camera.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford also said there was a "flat line" when the ball passes the bat on Snicko, meaning there was enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

But Paine was less than impressed with the verdict, fuming at Wilson after the decision was handed down.

"Where's Hot Spot? Hot Spot from the other side?" Paine yelled, suggesting Oxenford did not spend enough time examining the leg-side camera.

"F***ing consistency, Blocker – there's a thing that goes past it.

"He said there's nothing on Hot Spot on the other side."

Wilson replied: "He's making the decision, not me, I'm not third umpire."

Out of order having a crack at the umpire there, Paine. No chance it was out. #AUSvIND — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) January 8, 2021

Tim Paine losing his cool at the umpiring this Test series.



That expletive towards Paul Wilson when it was very clearly not out is completely unacceptable. #AUSvIND — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) January 8, 2021

Paine complaining to the umpire says one thing loudest of all. Aust have once again put themselves under pressure by batting poorly and they know it #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 9, 2021

By "consistency", Paine is potentially referring to his dismissal in the second innings at the MCG, when an on-field decision of not out was overturned due to a tiny spike on Snicko.

In Melbourne, Wilson was the TV umpire who sent Paine packing with the Australian wicketkeeper accusing the official of being too hasty in his assessment.

"My concern was not with the technology, it was with the precedence that was set in the first innings with [Cheteshwar] Pujara, and the fact I think the decision was made too quickly," Paine said at the time.

"[Wilson] didn't look at enough replays to see the full evidence. There was probably a gap between bat and ball, the line [on snicko] itself had started before it went past the bat.