England's Mark Wood celebrates after dismissing Australia's Steven Smith. Photo / AP

Live updates of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford.

Day three report

England grabbed four Australian wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series levelling victory on day three of the fourth test on Friday.

After posting a rapid fire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England reduced Australia to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps at Old Trafford.

Marnus Labuschagne was defying England on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1.

Mark Wood’s extra pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner.

England forced the pace of its innings at 5.5 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend.

Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 99, most of it in a last-wicket partnership of 66 with James Anderson, who contributed 5.

The 592 was England’s highest home Ashes score since 1985, and might be enough for a win if there’s enough breaks in the expected rain.

England must win to force the series to a decider at the Oval next week.

Australia, up 2-1, will retain the urn with an unlikely win or more possible draw thanks to the weather.