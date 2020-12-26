Cricket: Andrew Alderson - The duel that could decide Black Caps' test battle with Pakistan

On the basis of day one of the first test, the two-test series between the Black Caps and Pakistan could be decided by a battle between a test great and a rising star, writes Andrew Alderson.

Shaheen Afridi versus Kane Williamson shapes as the pivotal duel in the New Zealand-Pakistan test cricket series.

The first encounter came in the first over – the Black Caps captain faced an uncompromising greeting after Tom Latham edged to third slip from the third ball.

An extra member of the cordon was ushered in, then, counterintuitively, the left-armer swung a delivery back into the right-hander. The howl of an lbw appeal was rejected. A defensive prod was followed by another ball angled across him, which swung past the stumps back into new captain Mohammad Rizwan's gloves.

The contest between the new dad and the new-ish lad playing his 12th test had begun.



Shaheen, whose name translates from Urdu as "falcon", swooped early. The 20-year-old bounded in sporting a bouffant to rival that of Prime Minister Imran Khan when he came off the long run in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. He took all the day's wickets on his way to 3-55 from 20 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrates his wicket of Tom Latham. Photo / Getty

Shaheen's angle over-the-wicket to Williamson tried to whittle away his opponent's discipline. He regularly bowled a good length, pitching on middle-and-leg before directing the ball across him. Only occasionally did he err outside leg or off stump in his efforts to oust a man whose last test innings was 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton.

The pair have met once previously in a test - Shaheen's 2018 debut in Abu Dhabi - when man-of-the-match Williamson helped New Zealand to their first series win away against Pakistan in 49 years with innings of 89 and 139.

Beyond the opening session, Williamson's concentration began to dominate as he exerted control. He left with authority via a fulcrum around his hips to get his gloves clear; there was a drive for four in the over after lunch wide of mid-off; and then the piece de resistance, a swivel pull backward of square which ricocheted off the hoardings.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson batting. Photo / Photosport

Yet Shaheen's needling never wavered. A ball zipped past the outside edge in the seventh over; there was an unsuccessful review for a caught behind down the legside in the ninth which was actually the clip of thigh pad.

When the second new ball arrived he had Williamson dropped by first slip Haris Sohail with a low take from the fifth delivery; an lbw shout in the 85th over avoided review due to an inside edge; and a ball scooted through the vacant third slip during the 87th and final over.

The battle's far from over.