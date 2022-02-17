Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Daryl Mitchell's baseball-glove hands snared the catch matter-of-factly in the 10th over, belying the moment's significance on the opening day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch.

Sarel Erwee c Mitchell b Kyle Jamieson, 10. South Africa 20 for two. The beginning of a new era for the Black Caps at first slip.

The safe pouching added further kudos to Mitchell's reputation as one of the country's most versatile, and perhaps under-rated, cricketers.

The 30-year-old has fulfilled multiple roles in his three-year international career; test all-rounder, first-drop against India and No 5 against South Africa in Kane Williamson's absence, and jury-rig opener who guided the side into the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Further testament to Mitchell's resilience is his response to selection omissions. He can lay claim to playing just two of his first six tests in succession.

Daryl Mitchell capable handles any task thrown at him for the Black Caps. Photo / Getty

Black Cap No 276 was dropped after scoring 73 against England on debut, after scoring 42 against the West Indies, and then Rodney Redmond-like after his maiden test century against Pakistan. Any disappointment has only driven his will.

Now he has been anointed to the sacred spot where Ross Taylor took the majority of his 163 catches across a 14-year test career.

Those are big mitts to fill.

As captain, Tom Latham could've pulled rank to nudge across one spot, but instead Mitchell has been entrusted with the task.

He was summoned into action with Kyle Jamieson's third ball steaming in over-the-wicket to South African debutant Erwee. The right-armer squared the left-hander up for the edge by forcing a back-foot defence.

Mitchell's style is from the Stephen Fleming playbook. Hands on knees during the bowler's run-up before rising in sync alongside wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

In the downtime between deliveries, Mitchell's chuddy gave his jaw a fervent workout, the ball was regularly polished into his trousers, and banter ensued with fellow cordon stalwarts Latham, Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls at gully.

Mitchell now appears settled in the Black Caps environment, a statement supported by his performances. He provides a reassuring example of a player maturing to a point where they back their skills under all circumstances.

The Rajasthan Royals have also observed this, signing him on a $150,000 Indian Premier League contract this week in a tournament where experience can be as valuable as talent.

Mitchell deserves credit for his development. After nine seasons devoted to Northern Districts, where he's even alleged to have had some of his backyard laid in spare Seddon Park turf, the call was made to move to Canterbury. He and his wife now have access to a wider support network for their two children.

As Mitchell said at the time: "Obviously it was a hard decision to make… but with a young family and my wife being from Christchurch, it's all fallen into place pretty perfectly."