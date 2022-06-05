New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo / AP

OPINION:

An extraordinary duel awaits England and New Zealand cricket fans on the fourth day of their opening test at Lord's.

The hosts have moved to 216-5, needing to reach 277 to win - Joe Root is 77 and Ben Foakes is nine.

England have only once chased more than the current target to win at the venue. That came in pursuit of 282, also against New Zealand, in 2004.

Kyle Jamieson led the way with the ball for the Black Caps, taking 4-59 from 20 overs.

That included dismissing a rampant Ben Stokes, whose 54 was the catalyst to a recovery from 69-4.

New Zealand's Tom Blundell, right, celebrates catching out England's Ben Stokes, left, during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand. Photo / AP

Jamieson chased him down the ground's slope to force a ramp shot which was gloved to Tom Blundell.

"He was certainly in a mood," Jamieson said.

"It was a bit of a challenge and we had to chop and change out plans to try to restrict him and get him out. Thankfully we did before he'd done too much damage.

"He was obviously moving around a fair bit, but when he went legside I thought I should probably follow him from that angle. I probably should've tried it a few overs earlier."

England's Ben Stokes leaves the pitch after he is caught off the bowling of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand. Photo / AP

Jamieson also paid tribute to the record 195-run fifth-wicket partnership against England set by Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96).

"That was outstanding. To see Daryl knock off the three figures was special and he'll be proud to see his name on the honours board, but Tom did an equally good job."

Mitchell is the 15th New Zealander to score a test century at the ground.

"I probably spent a few hours' sleep last night playing different shots in my head as to how I was going to get the job done. It was nice to sort it early too [with his first ball of the day].

"It was another great day of test cricket which had everything. It's cool that both teams will come back tomorrow morning with a chance to win."