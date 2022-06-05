Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: An extraordinary duel awaits Black Caps and England on the fourth day at Lord's

2 minutes to read
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo / AP

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

OPINION:

An extraordinary duel awaits England and New Zealand cricket fans on the fourth day of their opening test at Lord's.

The hosts have moved to 216-5, needing to reach 277 to win - Joe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.