Captain of South Africa, Dean Elgar and Black Caps captain Tom Latham. Photosport

All you need to know about the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hagley Oval.

The Black Caps are without captain Kane Williamson and also Ross Taylor who played his final test against Bangladesh while Trent Boult sits out the first test awaiting the birth of his third child. The Proteas are also lacking experience with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock announcing his shock retirement from tests earlier this year.

Colin de Grandhomme returns to the test fold while Matt Henry replaces Boult. Henry Nicholls will be elevated to No 4 with Daryl Mitchell batting at No 5.

History is not on New Zealand's side when it comes to test matches against South Africa. In 16 battles with the Proteas, beginning in 1932, the best the Black Caps have managed is drawn sereies in 1961-62, 1964 and 2004.

In 45 tests against the Proteas, New Zealand boast only four victories.

That win rate of 8.88 per cent is New Zealand's worst against any opponent, edging England (11.21 per cent) and Australia (13.33 per cent).

South Africa have yet to play a test at Hagley Oval, their last Christchurch test being a draw in 1999 at then Jade Stadium. Their only other test appearance in Christchurch was an innings victory in 1932.

Schedule:

New Zealand v South Africa, from 11am, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Teams:

Black Caps (Likely XI): Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

Form

Last five matches:

New Zealand WDLLW

South Africa WWLWW

Last test series against each other:

It's almost been five years since the two nations donned the whites and squared off with South Africa last visiting New Zealand in March 2017. South Africa won the series 1-0 thanks to a second test victory at the Basin Reserve. New Zealand had South Africa 80-5, and a 95-run lead, in the final test in Hamilton when rain ruined the chance for a victory on day five. Kane Williamson was the top run scorer of the series with two centuries while current South Africa captain Dean Elgar impressed with 140 in the first test in Dunedin. Keshav Maharaj seemed to enjoy New Zealand conditions, taking 15 wickets.

Umpires:

Chris Gaffaney (NZ) and Chris Brown (NZ)

Odds (TAB):

First test:

New Zealand - $1.75

Draw - $4.05

South Africa - $3.60

World Test Championship points:

South Africa sit fourth in the standings with one series behind them, a 2-1 home win over India. The Black Caps are in sixth place following the 1-1 series draw with Bangladesh. With 16 points from four tests, the defending champions really need a home sweep of South Africa to have hopes of another final.

How to watch:

The Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport. The game will be broadcast and streamed live on Spark Sport and the Spark Sport app.