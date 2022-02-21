Police moved to install concrete barriers on the roads around the perimeter of the protest area in a bid to stop it from getting larger. Video / NZ Herald / Mark Mitchell / NZ Police

Sailing great Sir Russell Coutts is currently in Wellington and said he will be at the protest at Parliament this evening.

He told Newstalk ZB's Heather Du Plessis Allan that he's "keen to get down there".

"I'm just looking forward to supporting some of the people."

Although he is fully vaccinated he said his motivation for travelling to the Capital was the fact mandates take away freedoms. He said he is doing this for the "future generation".

"For me this is about ensuring that our kids and grandkids and the future generations can enjoy the freedoms we've all had the benefit of growing up this."

Coutts said it was important to keep an "open mind".

"When I look at how we've been treated and how we've been expected to almost blindly follow the advice of so-called experts opinion in simply in my view because they might have an impressive academic title," he said.

Coutts said in the conversation around vaccine and mandates has lacked "critical debate" allowing people to share perspectives.

"I think there are a lot of lessons we can learn from this," he said.

In a post made on Facebook last week, Coutts confirmed he planned to join the occupiers, noting he was not against vaccination – being vaccinated himself - but he was against forcing people to get them.

"I'm not anti-vaccine (I'm vaccinated) but I'm definitely against forced vaccinations.

"I'm also strongly opposed to the ever-increasing erosion of our human rights and the growing limitations on our freedom of choice. I believe in having the freedom to be able to question so-called "expert" opinion.

"I'm against discrimination and the 'them and us' society that is being promoted by our current political leaders. I'm against creating different rights, laws and privileges based on race."