Cricket fans were still able to attend today's test between Black Caps and South Africa despite the shift to the red light setting last month. Photo / Supplied

Cricket fans were still able to attend today's test between Black Caps and South Africa despite the shift to the red light alert level last month.

100-person pods are being used to separate the crowd.

A spokesperson for New Zealand Cricket said there will be no movement allowed between the pods but is a way that ensures fans can still attend games under the red light setting.

Under the red setting, events are only allowed up to 100 people who are vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said events, such as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, are able to operate using pods of 100, as long as they adhere to the defined space requirements.

"In this instance, a minimum of 100m squared would be required to host 100 people."

It has been seen as a solution to keep crowds by a number of event organisers.

Pods were used in the recent Kathmandu Coast to Coast so the one-day race could still go ahead.

Last month, Minister for Sport Grant Robertson brought the idea to the forefront when he said the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup could possibly have people in attendance.

"When we brought the red setting in it is possible to use the defined space rules to effectively have pods of 100 people as long as they keep separate from one and another and come into and out of the venue separately," he said.