Mr Rayner's diagnosis came just days after watching the Swans play on Saturday. He shared his positive RAT test. Photo / TikTok / Sam Rayner

A footy fan claims he contracted Covid-19 after running onto the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Lance "Buddy" Franklin kicked his 1000th goal.

AFL tragic Sam Rayner shared a TikTok, which revealed a positive Covid test, followed by footage of him running onto the SCG with his friends.

On Saturday, the Sydney Swans star kicked his milestone goal while playing the fourth quarter against the Geelong Cats, becoming the sixth payer in the game's history to accomplish the feat.

The move sent fans wild, with thousands of spectators, including Rayner running onto the field during a live TV broadcast seen by more than 600,000 Aussies.

But not everyone believed Rayner caught Covid at the AFL game.

"Totally got it from running on the field not the sitting in the crowd or going to buy food or alcohol or toilet or if you got public transport in," read one sarcastic comment.

A moment we will never forget.

Fans race onto the hallowed @scg turf to celebrate with @Buddy_Franklin. Thank you to the 36,578 fans who came along and joined the party 🎉. #Buddy1000 #LoveOurSCG pic.twitter.com/IewRdMPGhm — Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) March 25, 2022

Another footy fan said he was in the same position, however he had no regrets - and Raynor agreed.

"Getting on the field was well worth it," he wrote.

Others termed the Covid diagnosis as "BuddyCron", to which Raynor responded with: "I'm feeling the feverrrrr".

Covid cases in NSW have been steadily increasing in the past few weeks. On Monday, three days after the game, NSW recorded 21,374 new cases, with a seven-day average of 21,029.

The Sydney Swans were also hit with a close contact scare in the days leading up to Saturday's game. The Swans had also closed their training sessions to media, to mitigate transmission risks.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed there were "one or two close contacts", meaning some players were unavailable or selection, co-captain Dane Rampe said.

"As far as I'm aware everyone's ready to go but as is the case every morning it's kind of a wait-and-see approach, particularly in Sydney at the moment," he said.

"We're doing RATs [rapid antigen tests] every morning and it seems like every couple of days there's someone who's a close contact and has to isolate for a day or two. That's been pretty consistent over the past two months."