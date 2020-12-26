Covid 19 coronavirus: Golfer Greg Norman's family also rocked by virus

Greg Norman has been struck down by the virus. Photo / Instagram

Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19 and now members of his family have also been struck down by the virus.

The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, revealed yesterday he had the virus in an emotional message on Instagram that also contained photos that appeared to show him in hospital.

"This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f*** Covid," Norman wrote.

"Get this s**t behind us never to experience it again."

Less than a day earlier, Norman had posted a video to social media explaining that even though he returned a negative Covid-19 test earlier in the week, he was exhibiting "mild symptoms" of coronavirus.

At that stage he wasn't sure if it was Covid-19 but admitted he felt "very flu-like", was coughing, and had a fever and aches and pains.

Norman said he was going to quarantine at home on Christmas Eve so as not to pose a risk to family and friends, but was later updating his followers from a hospital bed.

Norman's son Greg Norman Jr also revealed he and his partner Michelle had tested positive and detailed their experience on Instagram.

"Michelle and I unfortunately are wrapping up the year with a positive diagnosis of Covid. YA. No Xmas with the family," he wrote.

"Here's what we went through: Michelle got it hard. 4 days of fever, body aches, migraine headaches.

"I maybe had a slight headache. Really nothing. We are already feeling better."

Norman Jr then explained what medication the pair took, saying "this regiment really turned Michelle around".

"Such a strange virus, I barely felt a thing and Michelle got hit hard by it," Norman Jr added.

"Michelle is incredibly healthy and extremely fit. We both feel we went above and beyond on protocols to avoid the virus.

"Stay healthy everyone!"

A week ago Norman was playing in the PNC Championship in Florida with Greg Norman Jr. The pair finished ninth in the father-son tournament, two places behind the headline-grabbing team of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie.

Before last month's US election, Norman praised outgoing President Donald Trump for the way he had led the country and said he didn't deserve the blame for the catastrophic toll Covid-19 had taken on Americans.

Speaking to Seven News about Trump's response to the global pandemic, Norman suggested he shouldn't be judged on a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"You name me one individual on this planet, one individual that has experienced a pandemic like this — nobody," Norman said. "It was 100 years ago, right?"

Norman looked in good health in November when a shirtless photo of the 65-year-old walking along the beach with his dog went viral for an X-rated reason, with social media quick to point out a certain part of the golfing icon's anatomy was taking centre stage.