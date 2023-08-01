Court Session podcast: What now for the Silver Ferns without Nweke?

Grace Nweke has been ruled out of the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty

Breaking news during the Australia versus Scotland game, was the shock call that Silver Fern’s Championship winning shooter Grace Nweke had been ruled out for the remainder of the Netball World Cup with a partial tear in her patella tendon.

The injury occurred during her short stint during the New Zealand-Singapore game.

In this episode of Court Session, listen to Erena Mikaere, GK for the Waikato BOP Magic, defend the defenders to Sam Winders. Erena dispels the online murmurings that the defender purposefully took Grace out to bring down the Silver Ferns. Erena and Sam discuss whether Grace goes home, where was she during the Wales game, and will she need surgery?

Sam and Erena give their honest opinions on being a travelling reserve. Each team has three reserves that aren’t not allowed on the bench or play unless they get brought into the team because a player is permanently out. Is it a case of being on holiday mode or are you judging the team thinking what you can do better, are you secretly hoping that there is an injury, and then if you do get called-up are you gutted your holiday’s over?

Recapping New Zealand’s game four against Wales, in the newly formed Group G in the Preliminaries Stage Two, (besides the almost 50 point win over Wales) was dual Welsh international Nia Jones too aggressive, and was there bench beef in the New Zealand team?

Listener questions are answered on what the worst injury they’ve witnessed, and extra bonus content how they name injuries after men and Erena finally reveals the gym drama and how she actually caused the worst injury to herself.

DM Erena if you have a listener question or want to know the difference between a New Zealand and an Australian growling:





Court Session, is New Zealand’s most real and entertaining specialty Netball podcast from The Alternative Commentary Collective podcast network. Join hosts Erena Mikaere, former New Zealand netball international and a member of three premiership winning teams, and Sam Winders, former New Zealand netball captain, World Cup and Constellation Cup winner, and 2021 Silver Fern Player of the Year. Erena and Sam discuss hot takes from the internet, Cup Bingo, answer listener questions, and bring their own in-depth and honest insight to the Netball World Cup coverage.