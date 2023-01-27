‘Could have been dead there’: UFC star Conor McGregor hit by car

Conor McGregor can add another scrape to his collection after being struck by a car in Ireland. Photo / Photosport

MMA fighter and former UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been hit by a car while riding his bike in Ireland.

McGregor posted a video to his Instagram account in the immediate aftermath of the crash, explaining to his followers that he had just avoided serious injury or death.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote in the video’s caption, before he explained the situation further.

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

At the start of the video, the driver of the car can be heard apologising multiple times to McGregor, who stays remarkably calm and understanding in response, “All good, mate, all good. Don’t worry about it.”

McGregor then takes a moment to survey the damage, before remarking that his bike is now “f***ed.”

It then appears McGregor has received a ride home from the apologetic driver, as the video shows McGregor’s mangled bike in the back of his car while he remarks on how lucky he was feeling.

“I’m still here,” McGregor said to close the video. “Thank god. That’s all that matters.”

The crash caps off a dramatic week in McGregor’s world after police in Spain announced he was under investigation for physical assault, reportedly in relation to an altercation with a woman on a yacht after a party in Ibiza.

The case had been closed but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving more details about the alleged incident.

The court did not give any more detail about the case involving the Irish mixed martial arts superstar.