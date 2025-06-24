Garry Ahern finishes his last sports bulletin on Morning Report in 2015. Photo / Stephen Hewson, RNZ

Veteran sports broadcaster Garry Ahern has died aged 75.

Ahern joined Radio New Zealand in 1969, retiring in 2015, and specialised in golf reporting while presenting sports bulletins on Morning Report for two decades.

He first joined the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation in 1969 (later RNZ) as an accounts clerk in Whanganui.

Speaking on Morning Report, he explained how his mother was responsible for getting him into broadcasting after he had spent a couple of years at Victoria University in Wellington.

“I came home from golf one day and my mother said she’d heard an advertisement on the local radio station for an accountants clerk and that certainly wasn’t me, but I thought broadcasting could be quite interesting and that’s how it all started.”