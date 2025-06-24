A few years later he landed a sports journalist role in Wellington and covered 14 Commonwealth and Olympic Games since.
But his undoubted highlight was covering the New Zealand golf team’s win at the Eisenhower Trophy in 1992.
The team included Michael Campbell, who went on to win the US Open in 1995.
In 2013, Ahern’s contribution to sports journalism was recognised when he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Sports Journalists Association.
The award citation described him “as the consummate broadcasting journalist who asks the right questions, gets the information and presents it knowledgeably and in an entertaining fashion”.
Ahern died on Tuesday surrounded by his family.
- RNZ