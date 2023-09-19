Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Confessions of a Netball Dad: What I learned from writing about my daughter’s toxic school

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Rod Emmerson.

Rod Emmerson.

OPINION

Writing Confessions of a Netball Dad has been cathartic, but not in the way most would assume.

Despite what some people have obviously thought, the series was never about venting, or attempting to find

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport